Here’s another Samsung Galaxy S8 render

Not long ago, we saw the first live images of the Samsung Galaxy S8 courtesy Evan Blass (widely known as @evleaks). And today, we have another design leak only it’s a render this time around.

The image render comes from Benjamin Geskin who claims to produce 'realistic renders based on rumors and leaks.’ Speaking of which, the above image is not official by any means and is just a photoshopped version of all the rumors we’ve heard so far.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (2017) with "Infinity" Display, Bixby button and fingerprint scanner on the back. Coming March 29th. #GalaxyS8 pic.twitter.com/7aYgNkqkHr — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 28, 2017

The render doesn’t reveal anything new, instead, reiterates the earlier rumors. As evident from the image, the company will supposedly get rid of the physical home button at the front in favor of the edge-to-edge curved 'Infinity’ display. You’ll find the camera module at the back with dual-LED flash and a fingerprint scanner on either sides.

Also, one can see a dedicated button for Bixby located right under the volume rocker key.

Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed yet, it is believed to launch the Galaxy S8 at an Unpacked event in New York City on March 29.