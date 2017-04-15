Here's how you can win F-codes for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4!

Xiaomi is now giving you a chance to win F-codes for the Redmi Note 4 smartphone.

If you are wondering what are F-codes, then basically Friends Code or F-code in short, are special codes that allow you to directly buy Xiaomi Phones or other items from the Official web without ordering in advance. The main function is to help you buy the smartphone on a priority basis.

In any case, Xiaomi is known to conduct several contests to give away F-codes to help fans, as well as interested people, buy the Xiaomi products. And just today the company in its twitter handle has put up a simple contest that you can try out and win the codes eventually.

On the other hand, while Xiaomi sales are limited this could help you get the Redmi Note 4 without much effort. However, as the Redmi Note 4 is a popular smartphone it does go out of sale pretty quickly. Winning this contest would help you get the device first. So you could try out your luck.

Mi Fans! Can you strike Gold? Catch all three Mi5 in Gold colour to win F-codes for Redmi Note 4! Are you ready? #FastAsLight pic.twitter.com/WW7ife2Dm3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 15, 2017

As for the smartphone, the Redmi Note 4 smartphone has been launched in India in three variants, with the price of Rs. 9,999, Rs. 11,999 and Rs.12,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, and Matte Black color variants.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone features sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. The Indian variant is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC and is paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone comes with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM. The smartphone also has two storage variants being 32GB and 64GB. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone is backed by a 4100mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is equipped with a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor with PDAF, a f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared for connectivity options. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm and weighs 175 grams.