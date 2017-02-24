HMD to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, & Nokia 3310 at MWC; may skip Nokia 8

Mobile World Congress is almost there at the doorstep, and there's do doubt that most geeks are waiting for the Nokia event, scheduled for February 26. HMD is going to live stream the event on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Well, moving ahead, there have a number of speculations about the Finland-based announcing a wide range of smartphones at the MWC 2017 event. However, the latest reports suggest that the company is just going to official unveil four devices, which include - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 global variant and the premium version of the Nokia 3310.

So, the question here arises, what will happen to the other rumored devices? Well, HMD may just reveal a few details about the high-end Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 devices. However, for now, this should be taken with a pinch of salt until Nokia's MWC press meet.

The next question that hits us now is that when will these devices hit the Indian shores? Well, other rumors suggest that these Nokia devices may first hit Taiwan and Russia, and will be later followed by India, Spain, France, Germany, U.K and the rest.

To recall, Nokia 3 is expected to sport either a 5.2-inch or 5.3-inch display along with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The Android device might be powered by 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor with 2GB of RAM coupled with a 16GB internal memory unit. For more details about Nokia 3, read here.

Moving ahead to Nokia 5, the device will feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is going to be a sub-ranged phone, probably a cheaper variant of the already announced Nokia 6. Under the hood, Nokia 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, clocked at 1.4 Ghz, and will be running on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

Further talking about the storage capacity, the smartphone might feature a 2GB of RAM with 16GB internal storage capacity. On the camera front, Nokia 5 will feature a 12MP rear camera, while fitting a 7MP selfie shooter at the front. Well, if the rumors are to be believed, both cameras will support full HD video recording.

About Nokia 3310, the device is going to be a feature phone, and no Android OS expected. On the display front. For more details about the upcoming premium version Nokia 3310, read here.