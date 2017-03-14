HMD confirms some features of existing and future Nokia smartphones

Nokia smartphones are the recent buzz among tech enthusiasts and the entire smartphone industry. The release of these phones are eagerly awaited by many.

While the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones are already official, the flagship smartphones those are rumored including Nokia 8, Nokia 9 and Nokia P1 are yet to be unveiled. Except for the specifications, there is no clarity on the existing Nokia phones and the speculations regarding the upcoming ones from the company are projecting high levels of expectations among the Nokia fans.

To give a better clarity, HMD has confirmed some features of the existing as well as future Nokia smartphones. Yesterday, we came up with a report wherein HMD has confirmed that there is a possibility of using the Carl Zeiss optics in the upcoming smartphones from Nokia. It was also confirmed that the already launched ones don't have this German company's lens.

In addition to these, the company has clarified the confusion related to the advanced features seen on the existing Nokia Android smartphones. Ever since their announcement, there was no clarity regarding the additional features and the Nokia fans were a bit confused. HMD has provided the much needed clarity by confirming that these phones will not support fast charging, double tap to wake up gesture and glance screen as well. While it is not mentioned by the company, we aren't sure whether we can expect these three features in the upcoming Nokia Android smartphones.

In the meantime, HMD has also confirmed that the Snake game developed by Gameloft is exclusive only to the relaunched Nokia 3310 (2017).

