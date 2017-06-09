HMD Global confirms Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 India launch: June 13

HMD Global had sent out press invites last week for a Nokia event on June 13. However, the invite didn't give out much information about the event. It was unclear what the event was for or what announcement was the company going to make.

Despite the mystery, we were expecting that the company was hosting this event to launch its much-awaited smartphones Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in the country. And now it seems we were on the right track. HMD Global has now confirmed that it will be launching Nokia smartphones at this event.

The company has sent out new invites with an image that doesn't specifically name the devices but it read, "Let's join hands and welcome the new era of Nokia Smartphones." Even though it doesn't reveal much but we get the idea and what HMD is hinting at.

Basically, what the company means is that it will possibly launch its much-awaited Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Android smartphones in India next week. And this is kind of good news for us and the Nokia fans. Finally, the devices will be available.

Meanwhile, the redesigned feature phone Nokia 3310 (2017) which was launched earlier has already managed to get a lot of attention and has in fact created a huge demand for Nokia phones.

Having said that, while the wait may be finally over and that the event is just around the corner, here are some of the key features and specifications of the three devices.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 6 The Nokia 6 will likely be the top variant among the three and the device is expected to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. Besides, the handset will come with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor which is paired with 3GB/4GB RAM. The smartphone will offer either 32GB/64GB storage, which will be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. As for the cameras, the device will sport a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and flash. At the front, Nokia 6 will feature an 8MP selfie camera. The other aspects include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, a 3000mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, dual speakers and NFC. Nokia 5 Nokia 5 is said to a mid-ranger smartphone and it will likely be priced below Rs. 15,000. Talking about the features and specs, this smartphone will come with a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The Nokia 5 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM. The smartphone will offer 16GB storage that can be further expanded up to 128GB. It has similar camera aspects as the Nokia 6 except for the use of a 13MP rear snapper. Some of the other features include Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, 4G LTE, a 3000mAh battery, NFC, and OTG support. Nokia 3 The Nokia 3 is expected to be a smartphone which will be under the sub Rs. 10,000 category. As such, the smartphone will come with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display and will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. Besides, this handset features similar RAM and storage capacity as the Nokia 5. The smartphone has an 8MP main snapper and an 8MP front-facer as well. Nokia 3 also includes features like Android 7.0 Nougat OS, OTG support, 4G LTE and a 2650mAh battery.