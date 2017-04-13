HMD Global will not support Nokia phones manufactured before December 2016

We know that Microsoft outsourced the customer support of Lumia and Nokia-branded Phones to B2X and also offered to sell their old Nokia mobile division to a Finnish company HMD Global. But we were not aware of what is going to happen for the Nokia-branded Phones after HMD comes into charge.

Now, Nokia made it clear by tweeting that Nokia-branded Phones which were manufactured before December 1, 2016, will not get any service support from HMD. One can find this tweet on their official twitter page. The tweet says, "We don't service phones built before December 2016. You could try a hard reset but you will lose your contacts, files, and data."

@omo1668 Hi Teddy, thank you for reaching out. All phones sold before 1-Dec-2016 will be serviced via https://t.co/MCageBqqgc — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) April 8, 2017

Also Read: Nokia 9 envisioned with bezel-less design and dual-lens camera in these concept renders

This confused quite a lot of people who came up with so many doubts. To clarify their doubts, the company tweeted once again by saying, "Hi, all phones sold before 1 December 2016 will be serviced via https://support.b2x.com."

So, the phones which were manufactured before this time period will be taken care by B2X. B2X is a global service company which offers customer care support for mobiles devices from Apple and Microsoft. So, HMD Global will repair only those phones which were manufactured after the date specified.

Also Read: Google could be the key to make Nokia great again

One should note that the feature phones such as Nokia 105, Nokia 130, Nokia 150, Nokia 216, Nokia 222, and Nokia 230 will receive support from HMD Global. So, you don't have to worry if you purchased any of the above-mentioned devices. You will get the necessary support from Nokia support page.

It all depends on when your Nokia branded phone was manufactured.