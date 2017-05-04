Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, Nokia 3310 to be released on May 8 in India, HMD’s invites are out

It looks like HMD Global that is behind the making of the recent Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 and the new Nokia 3310 is all set to throw a surprise in India in a few days.

The company has officially send media invites for a launch event slated to happen in India on May 8 wherein the company is expected to launch the handsets that went official at the MWC 2017 back in February. The press invites from HMD Global reads, "HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones invites you to a conversation with Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global."

The event is slated to happen on May 8, 2017 at 6PM at New Delhi. We can expect all the Nokia Android smartphones and the relaunched feature phone to be released in the country at the event. Also, the pricing and availability of the same will be disclosed there.

We have recently seen that HMD is all set to launch the Nokia phones in India sometime in the second half of May or in early June. Now, it appears to be a surprise to see that the event will happen on May 8. Maybe, the company will release them on a later day in the country. Whatever it is, the pricing will be in the entry-level to mid-range segment as these are not flagship models such as the speculated Nokia 9 that is likely to be released sometime later this year at a premium price tag.

