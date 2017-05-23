Honor 6A with 5-inch HD display and SD 435 SoC launched

Last week, Huawei and its sub-brand Honor announced that they are going to launch an array of products on May 23, which is today. Kicking off the launch event is a new smartphone dubbed as the Honor 6A. This mid-ranger is a successor to the last year's Honor 5A. The device comes with a nice sleek design along with some decent specs. To remind you, Honor has already released a number of new smartphones in 2017.

While many expected that the company would launch the much-anticipated Honor 9, this doesn't seem to be the case. So coming back to the Honor 6A, it is better than its predecessor in some ways. If you are looking to buy a mid-range device, then you should definitely check this phone out. Now, let's find out about the design, specifications and pricing of the Honor 6A.

Also Read: Meizu M5C launched: Price, Specifications and more

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design As you can see from the images, the Honor 6A sports a metal back plate, save for the plastic antenna lines that run across the device. The rear part of the phone holds a single camera housed in a circular setup. The camera is accompanied by a LED flash. You can also see a fingerprint scanner placed below the camera module. The Honor branding is there at the bottom. Up front, the phone looks quite similar to the Honor 5A. Despite the thick bezels around its display, the Honor 6A lacks a physical home button. The phone is available in four color options that include Silver, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold. Specifications The Honor smartphone flaunts a 5-inch HD display just like its predecessor. It comes in two memory variants; the basic one with 2GB RAM+16GB ROM and another with 3GB ROM+32GB ROM. The Honor 6A will be equipped with a Snapdragon 435 chipset under its hood. On the software side of things, the device runs on Huawei's own EMUI 5.1 OS that is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. In terms of optics, it bears a 13MP Sony IMX278 sensor on the back as well as a 5MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the phone packs a 3020mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Pricing The standard version of Honor 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB native storage is priced at ¥799 ($116). On the other hand, the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM comes with a price tag of ¥999 ($145). Pre-orders for the phone has already begun in China and it will end on June 1.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source Via