Honor 6C with 3GB RAM, 3020mAh battery and 13MP camera launched

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is on a launching spree this week. After unveiling the Honor 8 Pro, the company has launched another smartphone the Honor 6C as well. This smartphone, however, will be an affordable device compared to the Honor 8 Pro which is priced comparatively much higher at a price of RS. 38,000. The Honor 6C will come at a price of EUR 229 (approx Rs. 15,900) and will be available by the end of April.

Coming to the smartphone, it is launched to cater to the mid-range segment of the market. Therefore the specifications follow likewise. As such the Honor 6C features a 5-inch HD AMOLED display. Under the hood, the device packs 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. Further, the smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB.

As for the software, Honor 6C runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Huawei's EMUI 4.1. skin on top. Talking about the cameras, the smartphone offers a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection, and LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture as well. The smartphone is powered by a 3020mAh battery and the dual-SIM device includes connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Additionally, the smartphone will be made available in Grey, Silver, and Gold color options.