Honor 6X Android Nougat beta program announced by Huawei

Chinese networking and telecommunications giant, Huawei, earlier today, announced Nougat beta program for Honor 6X units in the US. The announcement was made through a tweet by Honor USA, which revealed that the company is currently looking for Honor 6X users in the country interested in testing the beta firmware.

Wanna be the first to test out EMUI 5.0 on your #Honor6X? Sign up to be a beta tester now. Email your IMEI to huaweifut@huawei.com now. pic.twitter.com/dbquir7yey — Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 28, 2017

The tweet read "Wanna be the first to test out EMUI 5.0 on your #Honor6X? Sign up to be a beta tester now. Email your IMEI to huaweifut@huawei.com now." Users interested in being part of the beta testing will have to share their devices IMEI number(s) with the company via mail.

ALSO SEE: Huawei to launch 360 degree Honor VR Camera

From what we gather the final Nougat update for Honor 6X is expected to roll-out towards the Q2, of 2017. The US market isn't the first market region where Huawei has launched it's Honor 6X Nougat beta program. The Nougat beta program has already been launched across Asia and Europe towards the second week of February.

Source: