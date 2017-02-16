Honor 6X delivers lag free performance with the help of Octa-Core Kirin 655 CPU

Chinese tech giant Huawei introduced the budget smartphone- Honor 6X in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The smartphone is the successor to Honor 5X and has been launched in one of the most competitive price segments to take on popular handsets like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, Moto G4 Plus, and other smartphones priced around Rs. 15k price-point.

With other handsets offering similar specifications; the Honor 6X comes out to be the best among the lot when it comes to sheer performance. This is due to the underlying Kirin 650 chipset, which is Huawei's in-house Octa-core CPU paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM configurations to take care of the processing requirements. Let's delve deeper to find out why the Kirin 655 chipset makes Honor 6X the best budget smartphone in the market.

Kirin 655 SoC: The right combination of performance and efficiency

As we mentioned above, Kirin 655 is an Octa-core chipset consisting of four primary 'Performance' Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.1GHz and the remaining four 'Companion' Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz.

The companion CPU handles tasks that require minimal power such as making calls, counting steps, MP3 playback, voice recording, speech recognition, etc. The primary CPU, consisting of four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.1 GHz comes into scene when the user runs any power intensive tasks such as gaming, full HD video playback, photo-editing, etc.

The Kirin 655 CPU effectively knows how to balance the tasks between the two cores to strike the right combination of performance and efficiency. This is the reason why Honor 6X lasts longer than the handsets packing larger batteries compared to Honor 6X's 3,340 mAh battery unit. Besides, the CPU also allows the handset to charge up pretty quickly so that you don't have to wait for the battery to reach 100 percent mark.

Lag free everyday and gaming performance

With the Octa-core Kirin 655 under the hood, switching between apps or simultaneously working on multiple apps presents no challenge for the Honor 6X. You can stream YouTube videos, create notes, edit pictures, and post on social networking sites without any stutters.

Besides, the handset also excels in gaming department with the help of Mali- T830 MP2 GPU unit, which is dedicatedly provided to take care of the most demanding games in the Google Play Store such as Asphalt 8, Marvel Champions, Real Racing, etc. The GPU's top of the line multi-core performance makes Honor 6X an ideal gaming smartphone that is also light on pocket.

Smooth Multitasking performance

Multitasking is not an issue on Honor 6X as the CPU comes paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM configurations. You can have more than 30 applications running in background without worrying about any performance slowdowns.

Kirin 655 CPU keeps heating effect in check

One of the worst things about smartphones is their unwanted heating issues while you run graphical intensive tasks such as 3D games or YouTube video streaming. However, it is not the same with the Honor 6X. The handset runs quite cool during prolonged use and manages to keep the heating effect in control, which is a plus point here as most of the smartphones priced in this category (and some even higher) heats up to unruly levels during strenuous tasks.

Verdict

The Octa-core Kirin 655 chipset is by far one of the most performance driven chipsets we have tested on smartphones. It is snappy, efficient and also makes sure your Honor 6X does not heat up during strenuous tasks.

The lag-free performance it offers in everyday task is what makes Honor 6X the best budget smartphone in the market.