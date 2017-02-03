Honor 6X to get Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 update starting this March

Just after the first flash sale of the Honor 6X in the country, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will receive the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 update starting this March.

Keeping its promise to out the Nougat update in Q1 2017, the company has confirmed to Android Police that the smartphone will receive the update this March In an email.

The company’s email to Android Police read, "The new EMUI for Honor 6X will be arriving next month, and it’s been updated based on consumer feedback.”

It remains to be seen if the EMUI 5 on Honor 6X will look similar to what it does on the Mate 9 since the “update is based on consumer feedback.”

For those who are not in the know, the Honor 6X was launched in India a couple of weeks ago and, the first flash was held around 2 PM yesterday. The phone, by default, ships with EMUI 4.1 which is based on Marshmallow. However, the new update should bump the OS to Nougat.