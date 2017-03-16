Honor 6X is a true example of premium craftsmanship

What comes to your mind when you think of an affordable Android smartphone? Glossy plastic back panel, big bulky design that feels more like a brick and less like a smartphone, physical buttons that fail to register any input even with multiple attempts because of their non-ergonomic placement and above all; a design that restricts you to flaunt your handset to the world.

If you can relate with above mentioned scenarios, then it's time you change your boring smartphone and look for something that is impressive and does not compromise on style and performance even at a budget price-point. And the answer is - Honor 6X.

Uni-body Meta Frosted Design that is premium and sturdy



The smartphone presents a Uni-body metal-frosted design that looks every bit of premium and forces you to rethink whether it's really a budget handset or a premium smartphone. And it's not just a head-turner; the metal-frosted body also makes the handset quite durable and long-lasting.

Honor 6X is devoid of glossy or matte finish plastic that needs to be protected under weird looking back panels as they are prone to unwanted scratches. The smartphone's tough and premium metal finish can withstand accidental hits and it is bound to grab eyeballs whenever you take it out from your pocket.

Aesthetically build for smooth handling

The design team has also taken care of aesthetics. The Honor 6X is just 8.2mm and has a slightly curved metal back with rounded corners that make the smartphone comfortable to hold. The corners and edges have been smoothed out to make it easy for you to operate the handset even with one hand.

The right side of the handset has the physical buttons, which are placed ergonomically so that your fingers don't need to struggle to find them. These hardware buttons offer a great tactile feedback and feel quite satisfying to press. The hybrid SIM card slot sits at the left side. A 3.5mm headphone jack along with a microphone is placed on top and the micro USB charging port rests at the bottom.

2.5D Curved glass with premium texture

Another highlight of the smartphone is the 2.5D curved glass with premium texture design that protects the Full HD display. It blends seamlessly with the edges around the screen and enhances the overall multimedia-viewing experience.

Third Generation fingerprint sensor with integrated touch response

The Honor 6X supreme design is also complemented by a third generation fingerprint sensor that unlocks the handset in 0.3 seconds at the touch of a finger and offers an integrated touch response. Placed in the reach of your index finger, the smart sensor also works as shutter button to click pictures. Besides, you can also use it to access the notifications tray, make a call, swipe left and right to browse your photo album, long press to turn off your alarm clock, or take a selfie with a single finger tap.

Overall, Honor 6X seems like a giant leap in design department when you compare it with other smartphones in the same price-point. Its metal-frosted design is alluring, durable and ergonomic for smooth handling. Buy it if you don't want to compromise on style and performance.

Verdict

A glimpse at Honor 6X would force you to think if it's really a budget smartphone. The handset's uni-body metal frosted design looks every bit of premium and packs in top-of-the line hardware that further makes it the best handset in its price-point. Moreover, the beautifully placed dual-lens camera setup and the smart fingerprint sensor at the rear side adds a unique personality to the overall design.

To simply put, Honor 6X presents the right combination of style and features that redefines what a budget smartphone can do.