Honor 6X now available at a discounted price on Amazon

Huawei's e-brand Honor has just announced a new price reduction on one of its hugely demanded smartphone, the Honor 6X in India. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB one.

However, with the new price cut, consumers can now purchase the device at Rs. 11,999 (for the 32GB one) and Rs 12,999 ( for the 64GB variant). The offer is valid from 6th June 2017 onwards exclusively on Amazon.in.

"The Honor 6X is one our best seller that has won many hearts due to its performance and dual camera capabilities, all at a very attractive price. The Honor 6X will now be available at a more attractive price for all Amazon India customers from 6th June onwards, making the Honor 6X an even more attractive proposition. This is the perfect time for all those who have been waiting to get their hands on the device," said Mr. Allen Wang, Director Product Center, Huawei India Consumer Business Group.

While the Honor 6X has experienced overwhelming customer response with the device, it could also be that the company is going ahead with this strategy to compete with brands like Xiaomi who has also been gaining a lot of popularity in the India market.

Having said that, if you are interested and want to know what Honor 6X is all about then here are some of the key features of this smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design, Display, and RAM The smartphone boasts of a full metal slim body (8.2mm thick) with 2.5D glass on the front and curved panel on the back. Further, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core SoC which is coupled with Mali T830-MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM. Cameras The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor that supports PDAF and an additional 2-megapixel sensor that helps to provide depth-of-field or Bokeh effects with a combined wide aperture range of f/0.95 - f/16. At the front, Honor 6X bears an 8-megapixel front camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens and 1.25-micron pixels. Battery and Software The smartphone is powered by a 3340mAh battery, and the company claims that it will deliver up to 600 hours of standby time and up to 11.5 hours of video playback. The battery also features fast charging support. The device runs on EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Additionally, the smartphone is localized for the Indian users with EMUI availability in 14 local languages (Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Assamese, Maithili and Nepali). Other Features Honor 6X does come with a fingerprint sensor and offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and hybrid dual-SIM. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer. The smartphone measures 150.9x72.6x8.2mm and weighs 162 grams. Honor 6X is available in Gold, Grey, and Silver color options.