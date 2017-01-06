Honor 6X to Officially Hit the Indian Shores on January 24

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to unveil the new mid-range Honor 6X smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone maker, apparently, locked January 24 for the same.

Honor has already started outing press invites for the launch of a smartphone. Although the press invite doesn’t explicitly mention the specifics of the handset, it does mention #SWAGphoneIsComing which corroborates the fact that phone in question is none other the Honor 6X. Moreover, just a couple of days ago we reported that the handset would be unveiled in India in late January which makes the launch almost certain.

The smartphone, when launched in India, will replace the company’s popular mid-range device, the Honor 5X. The standout feature of the Honor 6X is its dual camera setup at the back, which makes it one of the first smartphones to come with such equipment in the mid-range category.

As far as the numbers are concerned, it features a combination of 12MP + 2MP camera at the back alongside an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. Other features include 5.5-inch Full HD display along with 2.5D curved glass atop, in-house Kirin 655 chipset, 3,340mAh battery, and standard connectivity features among others. You can get to know more about the device’s details here.