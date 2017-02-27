Honor 6X open sale debuts on Amazon

So long, Honor 6x was available on flash sale and interested buyers had to register to take part in the sale. Now, this flash sale model of the device comes to an end. We say this as the Honor 6X will be going on open sale exclusively via the Amazon starting today.

The Honor 6X is available in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and the other with 4GB RAM. These are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively.

Going by the official statement from the company, the Honor 6X is manufactured at the facility located in Chennai starting from February 2017. Also, it stated that the company has decided to make the smartphone available on open sale so that all customers can access it. This way, there is no necessity for buyers to pre-register for the Honor 6X sales.

Interestingly, the company is offering an enticing deal for Airtel users. Those Airtel users who purchase the Honor 6X purchasing 1GB of data will get additional 14GB data for free. Also, there is 10% cashback on using SBI cards for the purchase of the smartphone.

When it comes to specs, the Honor 6X adorns a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass display. A HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core processor operates under the hood and the storage can be expanded up to 128GB. At the rear, there is a dual-camera setup with a 12MP main snapper with PDAF and a secondary 2MP lens for bokeh effects. Up front, the Honor 6X features an 8MP selfie shooter. A 3,340mAh battery powers the device running Android 6.0 Marshmallow withEMUI 4.1 skin. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.