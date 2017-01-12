Honor 6X reportedly sold out in 25 minutes

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has just launched its new budget smartphone the Honor 6X and it looks like it is already creating a stir in the smartphone market.

Moreover, the Honor brand seems to be doing really well in the U.S. and in fact it has further congregated a large fan following. And now after the launch, Honor has disclosed via email that its brand new smartphone, the Honor 6X has sold out in record time in U.S.

Apparently, Honor is selling its devices through two sales models which combine the traditional online-only model and weekly flash sales. The flash sales, however, come with a discount offer and customer can avail a price cut of $50 (approx Rs. 3,403) on the original price of $249 (approx Rs. 16,950)

With such enticing offer, Honor claims that the device sold out in just 25 minutes during it first flash sale. While it sounds very good, Honor did not share how many units were actually available. We can only assume that a small number of smartphones might have been made available to buy.

That being said, for Honor, it is a huge success. The company will start the "flash sale" of 6X on their official website on January 18 which will commence at 12 pm CT.

