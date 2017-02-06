Honor 6X second flash sale registration starts now on Amazon India

Launched last month in India, Honor 6X was up for its first ever flash sale on February 2 in the country and received and overwhelming response as the device went out-of-stock in just a few minutes.

Well, for people who failed to grab the Honor 6X, here's another golden opportunity for you, As Huawei already started the registration process for February 9 flash sale. Well, the registration ends on February 7 midnight.

Supporting the statement P.Sanjeev, VP Sales of Huawei India states, "We are excited with the incredible response to the flash sale and congratulate all those who managed to get their hands on the Honor 6X. Consumers who could not register or buy the device during the first flash sale, we would like to remind them to register immediately as the next flash sale is on 9th February exclusively on Amazon.in."

In terms of specifications, Honor 6X features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass on the front and curved panel on the back. Moving ahead, running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and topped with the EMUI 4.1 skin, the Honor 6X also supports a microSD card up to 128GB, which will help its native storage unit.

The first flash sale Amazon only sold the 3GB RAM variant, however, looking at other China-based smartphone manufacturers' track record regarding "flash sale", the next flash sale by Huawei might also see the 4GB variant selling like hot cake.

In the second flash sale, buyers will get attractive offers while purchasing the Honor 6X on Amazon. Offers range from Airtel to avail 14GB extra data on purchase of 1GB Data, 10 percent cash back with SBI debit and credit card and e-Book promotion credits on Amazon worth INR 300.