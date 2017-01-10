Honor 6X to sell exclusively on Amazon.in by January 24

Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set to unveil the company's latest smartphone- Honor 6X in the Indian market on January 24. Honor 6X is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 and as per PTI, will mark the company's association with Amazon.in to sell the products on Indian soil. Prior to this, Huawei was selling its products on Flipkart.com.

Honor 6X is the successor of company's previous popular mid-range device, the Honor 5X. The highlight feature of the smartphone is its dual camera setup at the back, which offers a 12MP primary camera paired with a 2MP camera and a dual-tone LED flash light.

This puts Honor 6X in direct fight with the recently launched Coolpad Cool 1 Dual that also offers a dual-lens camera setup and is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India.

The smartphone has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. Other features include 5.5-inch Full HD display along with 2.5D curved glass atop, in-house Kirin 655 chipset, 3,340mAh battery, and standard connectivity features among others.

You can read about smartphone's first impressions here can also watch it in action by clicking on this link. Stay tuned for more updates on GIZBOT.