Grab the Honor 6X with additional discount today via Amazon

Honor 6X that is exclusive to Amazon India is one of the best-selling smartphones. In order to boost the sales and standout amongst the competition, Honor has announced a promotional offer called Swag Day on April 8 that is today.

As a part of this promotional offer, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 on exchanging your old smartphone for the Honor 6X. For instance, on exchanging an old smartphone for the Honor 6X, if you get a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the purchase. Today, being the Swag Day, you will get Rs. 6,500 off on the purchase. Apart from today, if you do the same all through April, you can get an addition discount of Rs. 1,000 instead of Rs. 1,500.

To recap on the specifications, the Honor 6X boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS display topped with 2.5D curved glass. Under its hood, there lies an octa-core Kirin 655 processor paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage capacity. Both the variants of the Honor 6X support expandable storage via a micro SD card.

There smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor and has connectivity features including GPS, micro USB, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and Bluetooth. The camera department of the Honor 6X includes a dual camera setup at its rear with a 12MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The seflie camera is an 8MP sensor.

When it comes to the actual pricing of the Honor 6X, the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 15,999 respectively.