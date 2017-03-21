Honor 6X Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Best photography camera phone

If there's one thing that has changed in the last two years in the smartphone world, it's camera performance. Pick any mid-range or even flagship smartphone launched in 2014 and compare its camera performance with the recently launched budget smartphones. You will be stunned to see how smartphone manufacturers have managed to improve the camera technology in the respective time period and it's only going to get better with time.

While there are several budget smartphones that deliver on camera performance, some simply redefine what an affordable handset can do in photography department. Today, we are going to compare the best of the best- the Honor 6X and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to find out the ultimate camera smartphone in the budget price-point. So let's get started.

Technical specs: Honor 6X's dual-lens camera vs. Xiaomi's traditional mono-les camera

Honor 6X

The dual-lens camera module on Honor 6X comprises of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary camera. The primary camera has a large aperture size of f/0.95 and 1.25um large pixel size for a better noise performance, even in low light conditions.

The secondary camera is provided to capture depth of field information to create bokeh effects and has wide aperture range that allows you to set the focus area even after clicking a picture, something you will not find in Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Honor 6X camera also has Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and utilizes a Sony IMX386 sensor to offer quick focus time of 0.3 seconds.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Coming on to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the smartphone features a single lens 13MP rear camera that utilizes Samsung ISOCELL image sensor and is a major improvement over the Redmi Note 3 camera, which offered a mediocre performance. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's camera uses an f/2.0 aperture and also has a blue glass filter to minimize colour distortion.

Why the Dual-Lens camera setup on Honor 6X is a better performer compared to standard mono-lens camera setup on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4?

You may have used dual-lens camera handsets in the mid-range and flagship segment, but it is the first time we got a chance to use the technology in the budget price-point. The Swagphone Honor 6X is one of the first affordable handset to feature a dual-lens camera setup.

The two-lens combination addresses some of the major problems faced by traditional mono-lens cameras such as poor low-light photography, meager detailing in pictures, no or little depth information, etc. Here's a breakdown of how the dual-lens camera setup on Honor 6X offers better overall results when compared to standard mono-lens setup on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Improved Low-Light Performance

A dual-lens setup results in better overall image quality in low-light conditions as compared to mono-lens camera. This is because, two-lens hardware absorb greater amount of light that enhances the image quality and results in brighter images with reduced noise levels.

The 12MP+2MP dual-lens camera setup on Honor 6X does the same job of delivering crisper images without losing on detailing. Besides, the large aperture (f/0.95) size of the camera lens on Honor 6X also adds to good level of light absorption for better image quality.

Amazing Bokeh Effect

Have you noticed the subject clarity in images shot by high-end smartphones and DSLRs appear, while the background dissolves beautifully? This is possible because of the dual-lens camera setup which has the ability to better sense the depth information in the pictures. The depth information can then be utilized by the camera software to create amazing bokeh effects in your pictures.

That said, the dual-lens camera setup on Honor 6X performs the aforementioned task brilliantly to deliver amazing portrait images with desired bokeh effects. You can focus any part of the captured image by blurring the background with the help of intelligent camera software.

Quicker focusing speed

Another advantage of a dual-lens camera setup over the standard mono-lens camera is the better focusing speed. With a dual-camera hardware, smartphone cameras focuses quickly and sharply to deliver crisper and detailed images. The same can be said for Honor 6X's dual-camera setup, which captures a picture in a jiffy with its ultra-fast focus time of 0.3 seconds.

So who's the real winner?

Colour tones in day-light conditions

While the images captured by Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 look richer, they are far from the natural colours that your eyes tend to see. This is because the camera algorithm on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 increases the level of colour saturation and makes the pictures look a bit artificial.

Honor 6X: Realistic Colour tones in day-light conditions

Contrary to this, Honor 6X produce images with realistic colour tones where you will hardly notice any colour differences in the objects and natural scenery you capture. To simply put, the dual-lens camera on Honor 6X manages to capture exactly the same colour tones that your eyes witness in real life.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Rich colours in day-light conditions

However if you don't mind a bit of over-saturation in the images you capture, then you will like results on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Honor 6X: Brighter images with reduced noise in uneven light



Detailing and Sharpness

As we mentioned above, the two-lens hardware absorb greater amount of light that enhances the image quality and results in brighter images with reduced noise levels. The Honor 6X was able to light up darker areas better in the images than the Redmi Note 4 to offer well lit pictures.

Honor 6X: Center subject in focus with realistic blurry background



Bokeh Effects

Honor 6X's camera is a clear-cut winner here. With just a tap on the dedicated icon to activate the dual-camera background blur mode, you can capture some amazing pictures with the subject of your preference in focus, and mesmerizing blur effects in remaining parts of the images that can be background or foreground.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Artificial Background Blur achieved by software algorithm

The same effect can be achieved in Xiaomi Redmi note 4 with software capability but due to the lack of dedicated hardware, the results are not that satisfactory.

Honor 6X: Impact mode in low-light condition showing good detailing and low noise

Low-light camera performance

Low-light imaging is one area that most of the handsets fail to master. Between the two smartphones, we found the results on Honor 6X more satisfactory than the ones on Redmi Note 4. The noise-reduction algorithm combined with the dual-lens camera setup on Honor 6X executes a better job of handling noise in poor light conditions.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Low detailing and noticeable noise in low-light conditions

The two-lens hardware once again comes out to be winner here as it absorbs greater amount of light that enhances the image quality and results in brighter images with reduced noise levels.



Verdict

Honor 6X has been proved to be the ultimate winner in this battle of best camera smartphone in budget price-point. The images captured by its dual-lens camera setup offer realistic colour tones, have better detailing and reduced noise levels when compared to those shot from Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The latter can be a good option for users who prefer brighter and richer images but to someone who don't want to compromise on sheer quality and look for true photographic results, Honor 6X is the smartphone you need to buy.