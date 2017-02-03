Honor 6X will be up for second flash sale in India on February 9

Honor 6X launched in India this January, was up for the first flash sale yesterday, exclusively on Amazon India. Out of the two variants announced in India, the Honor 6X with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage was up for sale, however, the device went out-of-stock in minutes, like that of the Lenovo K6 Power and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Due to the heavy demand of the smartphone in India, Huawei has decided to put up a second flash sale of the sub-ranged Honor 6X on February 9 at 2 PM. So, just in case if you have missed the offer, here comes another one for you. Hurry up, before you miss the deal again.

Talking about the specifications of the 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage Honor 6X variant, the device sports a 5.5-inch display with a 2.5D curved glass display. Further, the lately launched device uses its own HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core processor and connectivity wise comes with various options, which includes - 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, and dual-SIM support.

Under its hood comes Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, topped with the EMUI 4.1 skin. The device further includes an expandable storage capacity of up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Moving ahead, in terms of optics, the smartphone comes fitted with a dual-camera setup at the rear side, which comprises of a 12MP main snapper with PDAF and a secondary 2MP lens, whereas in the front fits an 8MP selfie shooter.

Well, about the second flash sale, it will be interesting to see if Huawei also puts up the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant on sale or not. For more updates on the latest tech and gadgets update, stay tuned to GizBot.