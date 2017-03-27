Honor 6X will now be available in Pink and Blue colors

The midrange dual camera smartphone Honor 6X was first made available in China in three color variants, Grey, Silver, and Gold.

However, while scrounging through the internet we have come across two new colors, Pink and Blue of the smartphone. It seems Huawei's sub-brand Honor is adding some more colors to entice the customers apart from the dual camera setup that the smartphone already features. According to a report from mobilexpose states that these two new colors will only be available for China market as of now.

Further, the report speculates that the company in addition to China could introduce these two new colors in other parts of the world including India. The "swag" phone was initially launched in Gold color only. While this was the case the Grey color variant has also been put up for sale recently.

In any case, it will be interesting to see how the colors will turn out to be and how it will impact the sales of the device. Whether it will appeal to the people or just that consumers will prefer other color options than Pink and Blue.

Besides, this color option also looks to be targeted towards the females gender of the population. It could be a hit among these class of consumers. Do let us know what are your thoughts on the new color scheme from Honor. On the other hand, since black has been trending these days, would you like to see a black variant as well?