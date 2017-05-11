Honor 8 Lite with 4GB RAM launched for Rs. 17,999; availability debuts tomorrow

Huawei sub-brand Honor has just announced the launch of their latest offering in India - the Honor 8 Lite. The company has priced at the Honor 8 Lite at Rs. 17,999.

The Honor smartphone boasts of a 5.2-inch Full HD 1080p display with the 2.5D curved glass on top. The company claims that the Honor 8 Lite has been designed with the style-conscious consumers in mind as the device is pretty sleek and attractive to look at. It is claimed to render a lag-free experience, faster performance, and great low light photography at this price point.

EMUI 5.0 for an enhanced experience The Honor 8 Lite is based on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system topped with EMUI 5.0. Notably, this is the first smartphone from Honor to have got this update out-of-the-box. The EMUI 5.0 interface has been designed to enhance the Nougat user experience by offering a customizable interface and faster performance, claims the company. In-house processor The Honor 8 Lite makes use of an octa-core Kirin 655 in-house processor built using the 16nm process. This processor is teamed up with Mali T830-MP2 graphics unit, 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device has the Hybrid dual SIM feature that can support both nano SIM cards. Wide-angle selfie camera lens The latest Honor smartphone bestows a 12MP rear snapper with LED flash and BSI CMOS sensor. Up front, the device features an 8MP selfie camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens that can capture impressive selfies and groupfies. 4G VoLTE is also included The Honor 8 Lite is packed with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi. There is a 3000mAh battery that powers the smartphone from within. It is claimed that the battery can render 15 hours of video entertainment and 93 hours of music playback. Price and availability The smartphone is priced at Rs. 17,999 and will be available via the Honor partner stores across the country from tomorrow, May 12, 2017. Initially, the smartphone will be sold only in the Premium Black color option and the Blue variant will be released later this month. The device comes with a 15-month service warranty too along with the pick-up and drop after sales service facility.