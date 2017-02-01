Honor 8 Lite leaked in images ahead of MWC 2017

The biggest tech event of the year for smartphones- the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) is going to kick start in less than a month and the leaks and rumours have already started to cloud the online world.

The latest to join the rumor mill is a report from noted gadget leaker- Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de that shows the upcoming Honor 8 Lite. The leaked report show the images of the unannounced Honor 8 Lite from the Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The images show a smartphone that exactly looks like the previously launched Honor 8 placed inside a transparent plastic case with a flap cover.

The rear side of the smartphone shows a circular fingerprint sensor placed in the centre. Unlike the Honor 8 which has a dual-lens camera setup, the Honor 8 Lite will have a mono camera module accompanied by an LED flashlight.

The images also show a micro USB charging port and two speaker units at the bottom. The front of the smartphone might flaunt a 5.2-inch full HD display.

As per Android Authority, Honor 8 Lite could launch in early March, after a possible reveal at MWC 2017. Huawei will launch the handset in Blue, Black, Gold, and White colors.

Huawei is holding an event on February 26, a day before the MWC 2017 kicks off. The company is expected to showcase a flagship smartphone, possibly the successor of Huawei P9 in addition to the Honor 8 Lite. The same day will also see the unveiling of Samsung's alleged Galaxy Tab S3 tablet.

Image Source: Roland Quandt