Honor 8 Lite with 4GB RAM is now available offline for Rs. 17,999

Huawei launched their mid-range handset Honor 8 Lite last week with decent features in it.Now, the company made this phone available in retail stores with a price tag of Rs. 17,999.

P Sanjeev, Huawei India Consumer Business Group, vice-president - sales, says, "While both Huawei and Honor have gone from strength to strength in the online space, we feel that it is the opportune time to focus on our offline sales. Online sales only contribute to one-third of total smartphone sales and (the move is) in order to realize our goal of becoming the leading smartphone manufacturer in India."

Reason behind this offline sale With an intention to gain wide sales volume, the company made this phone available offline in India. They have set a target of 10% market share in smartphone segment by the end of this year in an Indian market. Also Read: Honor 8 Lite tips and tricks you should try out without fail Since the company has seen not-so-good shipments in e-commerce platforms before, they have come up with this new strategy. They want to balance both offline and online sales in the country. Sanjeev says,"We saw immense demand when we first launched Honor products in the offline China market. Keeping that in mind, we decided to replicate the same model in India, which is a very important market for us." Features of this handset Honor 8 Lite comes with a 5.2-inch display and runs on latest Android Nougat Operating System. It is a 4G VoLTE smartphone which houses a battery of 3000 mAh capacity that can play 93 hours of music or 15 hours of video continuously. Also Read: Honor 8 Lite First Impressions: Designed to look good The device will have a 4GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Other services The company is said to offer a service warranty of 15 months which is more than enough for any mid-range handset. It also offers a door pick-up and drops after-sale service in order to grab the attention of some more buyers.