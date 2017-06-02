Honor 8 new update brings in April security patch and bug fixes

While Honor is gearing up to launch its next flagship Honor 9, apparently the company hasn't forgotten about the Honor 8 owners. According to some users, a massive 815MB update is being rolled out to the smartphone.

Those who have received the update says that apart from the April 2017 security patch, the update has also brought about a few bug fixes. Honor 8 users used to face a microphone issue before. While using the Google Assistant or Camera Voice Recorder, they used to get a "microphone is already in use" message, which was quite annoying. So users had to disable the permission for Google in the meanwhile.

Well, this happened because of the "OK Google" Hotword detection using the microphone all the time. Not only Honor 8 owners, even some of the Huawei phones have the same problem.

Honor is yet to release a complete changelog for this update. So until that happens, we won't know what more this update has to offer. However, looking the large size, the update definitely has a lot of changes added to it. It brings in the April security patch, which is not so impressive considering it is June now. Still, it is better than getting nothing.

The Honor 8 is still running on Android 7.0 Nougat with a layer of EMUI 5.0 on top. And there is no word on when it will get updated to the Android 7.1.1 Nougat. There are chances that the company decided to update the smartphone with the latest Android O, which is likely to release later this year.

As of now, apparently, only the Honor 8 users residing in the US are receiving the update.

