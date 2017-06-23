Honor 8 Pro announced in India: Specifications, features and availability details

Honor 8 Pro has already been launched in several markets like China, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. It seems that the smartphone is finally releasing in India. As such Huawei's sub-brand Honor has officially announced its premium high-end smartphone Honor 8 Pro at an event in Mumbai.

However, the device will be launched in India sometime in the first week of July. No specific dates have been disclosed. The company has also kept the price a secret but it should be revealed at the time of the launch. The company is also going forward with its online strategy and has said that the device will be exclusively available on Amazon.

Honor 8 Pro will come in three color options - Navy Blue, Platinum Gold, and Midnight Black.

Moving forward, Honor 8 Pro is basically an upgraded smartphone over the Honor 8. The Pro model does come with improved features and better specifications. To be specific, Honor 8 Pro will include dual cameras, more battery capacity, RAM, and the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Display RAM, Processors and Storage

Honor 8 Pro comes with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device offers 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card.

Cameras

The Honor 8 Pro is the latest smartphone to join the dual camera bandwagon and thus it comes with a pair of 12-megapixel sensors where one sensor will help capture images in RGBw while the other sensor will capture details in monochrome. Further, the camera setup will come along with f/2.2 aperture, laser auto-focus, LED flash, and 4K video recording support. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and Software

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 custom skin on top.

Other features

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, rear fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support, infrared sensor and Bluetooth 4.2.

The smartphone measures 157 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm and weighs 184 grams.