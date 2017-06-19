Honor 8 Pro with dual-lens camera coming to India in July

Huawei's sub-brand Honor created a smartphone camera revolution with the launch of the Honor 8 Pro. Now, the company seems to be all set to launch this smartphone in India.

This smartphone is scheduled to be launched in India in the first half of next month. While the Indian price of the Honor 8 Pro remains unknown, from the European price tag, it is believed to cost Rs. 37,000. We are still not sure about the final specifications that this smartphone will be launched with in India and the exact price point at which it will be released.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the Honor 8 Pro is its camera. The device uses the 4th generation dual-lens rear camera setup. It features a 12MP dual-lens camera with superior image processing that will let users capture superior quality images.

Allen Wang, the Director, Product Center, Huawei India has stated that the two lenses work together to deliver the perfect shot. Also, there is a monochrome lens for black and white shots and a RGB lens for vivid color reproduction.

Besides the presence of a monochrome lens and a RGB lens, the Honor 8 Pro camera has a wide aperture that can deliver DSLR-like depth of field effects to be useful while capturing photos and videos.

The dual-lens rear camera on the Honor 8 Pro features an aperture of f/2.2, laser autofocus and LED flash and supports 4K video recording. As mentioned above, it combines best-in-class hardware and software in order to render perfect quality images.