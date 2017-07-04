Honor 8 Pro Indian price leaked ahead of its July 6 launch

As far as we know Huawei's sub-brand Honor is planning to launch the Honor 8 Pro in India on July 6. We also know that the smartphone is going to be an Amazon India exclusive. However, the one thing we are curious about is the pricing of the smartphone.

While Honor 8 Pro has already been launched in Europe at EUR 549 (approximately Rs. 39,500) and we already have some idea about the smartphone, the Indian pricing will differ significantly. And just as we say this, the Indian price of the smartphone seems to have been leaked.

As per the leaked information, the Honor 8 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs. 29,999. Considering this price to be true, it is very less compared to the Euro pricing, almost Rs. 9,000 less.

The news comes from Hindustan Times and the publication has somewhat tipped the price of Honor 8 Pro (6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant) that will be launching in India later this week. Besides, if this smartphone is launched at the said price then it will give a tough competition to some of the flagship smartphones like Oneplus 5 or even the Samsung Galaxy S8 that are available in the market right now. Further, we are also expecting some launch offers to be announced on the day as well.

To recall, the Honor 8 Pro was launched with a price tag of in Europe. Some of the highlight features of the Honor 8 Pro are dual cameras at the back, a massive 4000mAh battery, and an impressive 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black color choices in India.

Moving forward, Honor 8 Pro is coming with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device offers 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card.

The Honor 8 Pro is the latest smartphone to join the dual camera bandwagon and thus it comes with a pair of 12-megapixel sensors where one sensor will help capture images in RGBw while the other sensor will capture details in monochrome. Further, the camera setup will come along with f/2.2 aperture, laser auto-focus, LED flash, and 4K video recording support. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 custom skin on top. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, rear fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support, infrared sensor and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone measures 157 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm and weighs 184 grams. Unfortunately, the pricing and availability of Honor 8 Pro have not yet been revealed.