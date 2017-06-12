Honor 8 Pro will come with advanced 4th generation dual cameras: Launching soon in India

Huawei is expected to launch a new smartphone in the market soon and the company with its powerful R&D is said to be bringing its newest 4th generation dual camera technology for its next device. The alleged smartphone is going to be Honor 8 Pro.

Expressing his thoughts on Huawei's continuous innovation, Mr. Allen Wang (Director, Product Center, Huawei India Consumer Business Group) said, "In this industry, we need to constantly innovate to serve our customers better. Our focus is to bridge innovation and technology, create an elite ecosystem of industry visionaries and offer products that significantly enhance the way people connect with one another."

"Our success, which is backed by three pillars - passion, collective wisdom and meaningful innovation, has made us one of the top three global smartphone brands. As a part of our strategy, we will leverage on our innovations to shape the next era of consumer technology," he added.

In any case, Huawei has already achieved huge success locally with Huawei P9, Honor 8 and Honor 6X and Huawei P10, P10 plus and Mate series, replicating the same on a global stage. And this was all due to the exemplary performance and great dual cameras of the above-mentioned smartphones.

Well, Huawei has created a high benchmark for itself. The company has received great appreciation from the tech world and at the same time has taken smartphone photography to the next level.

Amidst all these episodes, Huawei is launching the Honor 8 Pro. Thus the company is looking forward to bring together the best-in-class hardware and software, from optical lenses to sensors, to image processing algorithms, empowering users to capture the highest-quality images.

More significantly, the phone's dual-camera design is being predicted to unleash the power of its optical lenses, which is renowned for precision and attention to detail, and subject to the industry's most stringent quality screening requirements.

Boasting of a huge R&D center in Bangalore, Huawei strives to furnish constant innovation in order to provide premium quality products to the consumers. The company is constantly aiming to break new barriers to enrich the world of mobile technology.