Honor 8 Pro with 5.7-inch Quad HD display announced

Now, Honor comes up with another phone Honor 8 Pro which is said to be a successor to Honor 8. This new phone was first unveiled in China as V9. Some say this phone has similar features of its predecessor.

This new handset is having same dual camera setup as Honor 8 but only the difference is the 8 Pro has an all-metal unibody design. This metal unibody has a size of 157 x 77.50 x 6.97mm and weighs 184grams. Whereas, the 12-megapixel Sony IMX286 dual-camera setup is copied from Honor 8. Among those two rear cameras, one camera captures pictures in RGB color and the other one captures monochrome.

This device also has a front camera which is of 8-megapixel with f/2.0. With a wide display of 5.7-inch Quad-HD 2.5D glass, it has a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Emotion UI 5.1 and powered by its own octa-core chipset Kirin 960.

Speaking about memory capacity, it has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This can be further expanded using microSD card slot which is offered as a hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD).

Like all the latest smartphones available in the market, even this has got a fingerprint sensor which is located at the back of the device and also an infrared sensor at the top of it. It has NFC and USB Type-C as a connectivity option.

The battery being the important aspect of the phone, the Honor 8 Pro comes with 4000mAh battery which supports fast charging. This device will be made available in Europe on 20th of this month. Its availability in U.S and India is not yet known.

One can also pre-order this device from Honor's vMall.eu and Amazon. But it will be shipped only after April 20th. One has to pay 549 Euros while pre-ordering, which will be equivalent to Rs. 38,000 in India.