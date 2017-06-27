Honor 8 Pro with dual cameras, 6GB RAM, and Nougat coming to India on July 6

Honor 8 Pro has already been announced at an event in Mumbai and now it seems that the device is finally and officially being launched on July 6.

Well, the news comes from Amazon India as the e-commerce giant has now started teasing the phone with a dedicated page on its site. And basically, through this dedicated page, Amazon has made it clear that the Honor 8 Pro will be exclusive to the company. Further, the page also provides a Notify Me option.

Besides, it looks like the company is going forward with its online strategy and the device will be available on Amazon when the sales start.

Moving forward, we already know what Honor 8 Pro is bringing to the table but just to recall we will go through the features and specs of the smartphone once again. So the device will come in three color options - Navy Blue, Platinum Gold, and Midnight Black.

Moving forward, Honor 8 Pro is coming with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device offers 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card.

The Honor 8 Pro is the latest smartphone to join the dual camera bandwagon and thus it comes with a pair of 12-megapixel sensors where one sensor will help capture images in RGBw while the other sensor will capture details in monochrome. Further, the camera setup will come along with f/2.2 aperture, laser auto-focus, LED flash, and 4K video recording support. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 custom skin on top. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, rear fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support, infrared sensor and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone measures 157 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm and weighs 184 grams.

Unfortunately, the pricing and availability of Honor 8 Pro have not yet been revealed.