Honor 8 to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update starting tomorrow

Honor has affirmed that by the end of February all Honor devices will receive the update.

The Honor 8 is finally getting its long-awaited Nougat update. Honor has just announced that the smartphone category will be receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update starting from tomorrow that is February 10.

Tomorrow will be an initial roll out for the devices, but Honor has affirmed that by the end of February all Honor devices will receive the update.

So if you are an Honor 8 user, you can look forward to experience EMUI 5 with other improvements to the notifications tab and home screen. As per Android Authority, you will finally have the ability to enable an app drawer in the device. You can check the image below for the changes that the new update is bringing.

SEE ASLO: Honor 8 is the New Age Smartphone for the Young Tech Enthusiasts

In addition, Honor 8 will also be getting Nougat's myriad improvements and features. Some of it includes multi-window mode, bundled notifications, customizable quick settings, Doze Mode on the Go, and amongst others.

While it may take few days for the update to reach your smartphone, you can always check for any updates by going to the phone settings.

Likewise, Honor has also stated that the Honor 6X will be receiving Nougat in Q2.


