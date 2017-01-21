Honor 8 successor could feature 6GB of RAM, 5.7-inch QHD display, and much more

This device spotted on TEENA could be Honor 8’s successor.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor appears as if it’s readying the successor of Honor 8 for launch. A new Honor handset with the model number DUK-TL30 which could supposedly be the successor of Honor 8 was spotted on TENAA (a Chinese regulatory authority).

As per the listing, the smartphone features an octa-core chipset (name unspecified) coupled with 6GB of RAM. There’s also 128GB of storage space onboard which is further expandable via a microSD card. 

Also, the leaked images from TENAA reveal a dual camera setup - a combination of 12MP + 2MP sensors - on the back akin to its predecessor. The listing reveals a 5.7-inch QHD display as opposed to the 5.2-inch Full HD display on its predecessors. The fingerprint sensor is still located on the back, though.

The most significant change part from the 6GB of RAM comes in the form of an improved battery. The device will now pack a 3,900mAh battery which should last a day easily. Given that the Android 7.0 Nougat is already out for the Honor 8, its successor should ship with Nougat out-of-the-box. 

Source


Huawei Honor 8

