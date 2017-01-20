Honor 8 users can now update to Android 7.0 Nougat

Huawei Japan had earlier confirmed that Honor 8 would be getting Android 7.0 Nougat on January 16, and that only unlocked units would get the same.

However, its just been a week since the announcement and new reports are now coming in stating that Android 7.0 Nougat for Honor 8 has been made available for other countries as well.

The update will include EMUI 5.0, and the file could weigh around 2.27GB in size. Surprisingly, the same Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Japanese Honor 8 has been confirmed to weigh in at 1.97GB, the bump in the size might be due to more features included in the international update.

Phone Arena reports that aside from the normal Android 7.0 Nougat changes, the update contains some system optimizations, stability improvements, and better app versatility.

While the rollout is being carried out on a large scale, it will probably take some more time maybe weeks f all Honor 8 devices to receive the update across the globe.

So, if you own an Honor 8 smartphone, guess it's time to check your device for the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

