Honor 9 dual camera sample leaked ahead of June 12 launch

Honor 9 has been scheduled to be launched on June 12 and as it is with any smartphone just before the launch the leaks seem to just pop up online more and more.

Well, thanks to the multiple leaks and rumors that have happened earlier we already know about the features and specifications of the upcoming device. While there is little room for imagination we are just waiting for the Honor 9 to be official. However, we are also expecting some unique and interesting bits during the launch.

And just as we were hoping for something interesting to happen, now an image clicked using the Honor 9 has emerged on social media. Well, the sample photo was uploaded on the Chinese site Weibo and it shows a picture of what looks like the Chinese version of the Honor 9's box. The box is squarish in shape and you can see that it comes with the 9 numeric and the dual camera sign. This only confirms that the phone will definitely come with a dual camera set up. There is no clue regarding the contents of the box.

However, we can't actually confirm anything from the image as it has already been heavily resized and compressed. A raw image would have been better. In any case, on further analyzing the image it highlights the focus and the 'bokeh' effect. Other than that, the image doesn't reveal anything else.

As per the leaked reports Honor 9 will feature horizontally placed dual cameras which will include one 20-megapixel sensor and the other will be an a12-megapixel sensor with a rumored wide angle lens. The phone is also expected to come with the capability to quickly focus on objects at varying distances. The phone should sport dual LED flash.

In any case, with just four days left for the launch, we will get to know everything about Honor 9 soon.