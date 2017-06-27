Honor 9 launching today outside China: Livestream link and more

Huawei is all set to launch its recently unveiled smartphone the Honor 9 in Berlin today. While the smartphone has already been launched in China, now the company is launching the device in other countries as well. If reports are true, Honor 9 will come to India in August.

However, if you want to know about the device and are an Honor fan then Huawei is live streaming the launch event today at 2:30 PM Germany time and in India, you can tune into Huawei's web page to watch the live stream at 6:00 PM IST.

And apart from announcing the Honor 9 in Berlin today the company will also be revealing the European and global pricing and availability of the device as well. So we have few things to look forward to.

In any case, as we already have an idea about the smartphone, just to recall, here are some features and specs of the device.

Well, Honor 9 was announced in China it basically came in three variants. One with 4GB RAM and 64GB for CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 21,780), the other one being 6GB RAM and 64GB at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 25,570) and lastly 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, for CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 28,419). However, we are not sure which variant will be making their way to Berlin or all the variants could be released.

Display, RAM, Processors and Storage Moving forward, the smartphone comes with a 5.15-inch Full HD display with 2.5D glass on top. Honor 9 is powered by the Kirin 960 chipset which is coupled with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of space. The storage can be further expanded up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD card. Camera and Other Features As for the cameras, the Honor 9 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back that features 20 MP (monochrome) and 12 MP (RGB) sensors. At the front, there is an 8 MP sensor on board with a f/2.0 aperture. Other features include a 3200 mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei's EMUI 5.1 on top, 3.5mm audio port and an AKM Hi-Fi audio chip that promises to improve the audio experience. Design and Color Options While the smartphone is a combination of metal and glass and features a curved design, it comes in four color options: Blue, Amber Gold, Gray, and Black.