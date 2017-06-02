Honor 9 to have a glass body suggests leak

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its flagship device Honor 9 on June 12 at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in China. We already have got a pretty good idea about the features and specifications of the smartphone.

Now, another leak has surfaced online which focuses on the design aspect of the Huawei Honor 9. A user on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo has claimed that the handset will arrive with a glass body and a metal fuselage. According to the leaked details, the smartphone would be very different than its predecessor Honor 8, in terms of design. The glass at the back is likely to be curved to some extent.

As always, it is just a leak, which has no evidence to support its claims. So we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt. However, we can't deny the fact that the Honor 9 would look beautiful if it comes with a glass back.

Speaking of internal specs, its TENAA appearance has given us some idea of what to expect from the smartphone. As per the TENAA listing, the Honor 9 is likely to be powered by an Octa-core Kirin 960 chipset along with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage.

The device is said to have a rear dual camera setup comprising of 12MP + 20MP sensors and an 8MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box. Keeping the lights on, there will be a 3100mAh battery.

