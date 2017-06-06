Honor 9 to have three different memory variants; pricing revealed

The Honor 9 has been making the headlines for a past couple of months. Courtesy of the multiple leaks, we have got to know about the probable specifications of the upcoming smartphone. For example, it is tipped to arrive with an Octa-core Kirin 960 chipset, a 3100mAh battery and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Now, another leak revealing the device's pricing details has just popped up online. What's more, as per the leak, the Huawei Honor 9 would come in three different memory variants: First one with 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, the second one with 6GB RAM+64GB ROM and the last one with 6GB RAM+128 GB ROM. The basic version is said to cost 2,299 Yuan ($338), the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will cost 2,599 Yuan ($382).

Lastly, the highest memory variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of native storage will reportedly carry a price tag of 2,999 Yuan ($441). The report also claims that the flagship phone from Honor will be globally announced on June 21. This means that it will be unveiled on June 12 only in China.

As always, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of this leak. So you are recommended to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a Weibo user suggested that the Honor 9 will have different color variants. He even posted an image containing the alleged device in a glossy Yellow color. While the latest leak has shown the device in only Black color, being a flagship smartphone the Huawei Honor 9 is likely to come in various color options.

