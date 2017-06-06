Honor 9 to launch on June 12; confirms official poster

The Huawei Honor 9 was tipped to launch on June 12, which is just one week away. We reported this based on an alleged press invite of phone's launch event. However, we had no official confirmation on this matter.

Well, at least, up until now. We say this as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer itself has released an official promotional poster of its upcoming flagship, the Honor 9. And yes, you guessed it right. The smartphone will indeed be unveiled on June 12. The poster contains the picture of a famous Chinese actor and singer called Hu Ge. And we have noticed two significant things.

Firstly, Hu Ge sports silver hair in the poster. It could be a hint suggesting that the Honor 9 will come in Silver color. Well, since it is just a speculation, we have to wait until next week. Another interesting thing is that the actor is posing with his hand in a gesture imitating taking a picture, suggesting that the camera setup will be the key highlight of the Huawei Honor 9.

Other than that, the text in the poster roughly translates to "Beautiful and Colorful" and it also has a "9" logo.

Earlier today we came across a new which revealed that the Honor 9 would come in three different memory variants: First one with 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, the second one with 6GB RAM+64GB ROM and the last one with 6GB RAM+128 GB ROM. The basic version is said to cost 2,299 Yuan ($338), the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will cost 2,599 Yuan ($382).

