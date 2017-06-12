Honor 9 with dual cameras and 6GB RAM launched along with Huawei Pay

The wait is finally over for smartphone enthusiasts as the Huawei Honor 9 is finally here. As expected, the flagship device was launched in China today.

Of late, we have been hearing a lot of rumors about the specs and features about the smartphone. Interestingly, all the speculations have turned out to be true. The Honor 9 measures at 147.3×70.9×7.45mm and weighs 155 grams. Design-wise, it sports a glass back and comes in three different colors: Grey, Blue and Amber Gold. The smartphone comes with a 5.15-inch fully HD (1080×1920 pixels) LTPS display with 428ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an Octa-core Kirin 960 processor. There are three different memory variants of the Honor 9; one with 4GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, the second one with 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM and the highest one with 6GB RAM and the highest version with 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the optics front, the Huawei Honor 9 features a rear dual camera setup, which consists of a 20MP sensor (for monochrome) and a 12MP sensor (for RGB) with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and dual-tone LED flash. Likewise, there is also an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K video recording and the front camera supports full-HD video recording.

The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Huawei's EMUI 5.1. Connectivity suite of the phone offers Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, GPRS/ EDGE, and a USB Type-C port. Fueling the device is a non-removable 3200mAh battery.

As for the pricing, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage priced at CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 22,000), 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 26,000), and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 28,500).

In addition to this, Huawei has also announced the launch of company's brand new Huawei Pay payment solution. The Honor 9 will support Huawei Pay right out of the box.