Honor announces exciting contests for Valentines day

With Valentines day just around the corner, Honor the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is planning on making this day special for some people. In its latest tweet, the company has announced several contests for valentines day where lucky winners will be getting exciting prizes and they will also stand a chance to win the newly launched smartphone the Honor 6X.

Which song would you sing while proposing to your loved one? Tweet using #SinglesAreOut & you could win the #SWAGphoneHonor6X. pic.twitter.com/qe36OOOFnM — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) February 12, 2017

Besides, Honor has already announced its first contest and as per the details provided by the company, you will have to write the name of a song that you will sing while proposing to your loved one. You will need to tweet the same using #SinglesAreOut and thus you will have entered the contest. The results should be announced by end of the day tomorrow or the following day.

The announcements of other contests should also follow soon. We will provide an update once it is announced.

However, with this initiative, it looks like Honor is trying to engage as many people as possible and at the same time make people aware of the new smartphone the Honor 6X. It might also be that the company genuinely wants to make people feel special and lucky on this auspicious day.