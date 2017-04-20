Honor Bee 2 budget smartphone launched at Rs. 7,499 in India

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has yet again launched another budget smartphone. Dubbed as the Honor Bee 2, it will be an upgraded version of the older Honor Bee smartphone, which if you remember was launched in the year 2015.

Commenting on the launch, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, "We are very excited to introduce the Honor Bee 2 in India through our vast offline channel and are confident that it will be a strong performer in the lower mid-level segment."

"The Honor Bee 2 offers best in class user experience, beautiful design and a great mix of hardware and software will be an exceptional choice for consumers in the mid segment market in India," he added.

While that sounds fancy, the new smartphone Honor Bee 2 does come with some interesting features. Let's find out what are those.

Notifications Lights and Dedicated Smart Key The handset comes with 'Rainbow' light circular ring around the rear camera which should glow when you receive a message or any other notifications. More significantly, the device also has a dedicated Smart Key which can be pretty useful in quickly accessing various apps. It can be customized to launch any app. As it seems like a very useful feature, the Smart Key further offers customization options with three gestures like a single press, double press, and press and hold. And it can be assigned accordingly. Specifications Honor Bee 2 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor which is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 32GB. The dual-SIM device runs Emotion UI 3.1 based on Android 5.1 Lollipop. Cameras and other features The handset is armed with a 5-megapixel rear camera, dual-LED flash, and a 2-megapixel front camera. Honor Bee 2 is backed by a 2100mAh battery. The handset supports standard connectivity options alongside 4G with VoLTE. It measures 134.1x66.7x9.9mm. Price and Availability The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,499 and will be available in Black, Gold, and White colors. As per the company, the Honor Bee 2 will be available across 20,000 retail stores in the country indicating that it may be offline exclusive. The smartphone also comes with 15-months service warranty.