Honor finally makes the Honor 8 Lite official

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has officially unveiled the Honor 8 Lite smartphone at a press event in China today. What's surprising about this announcement is that the device was already launched in Europe a few days ago. While this has been an unusual case, the device is now official.

Talking about the device, the Honor 8 Lite closely resembles the Honor 8 smartphone that was launched last year in July. However, the Lite version does come with metal frame and a glass back with a 12-layer mirror coating that makes it look and feel more premium.

The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 655 chipset. The device will be available in different variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that will cost 1,099 Yuan (around Rs.), and a 4 GB of RAM variant with 32 GB of space and this will cost 1,399 Yuan (around Rs.). Additionally, the device also comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which will cost 1,599 Yuan (around Rs.).

As for the cameras, the smartphone comes with a 12 MP primary camera as well as an 8 MP selfie camera. Honor 8 Lite features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3,000 mAh battery, and expandable storage (up to 128 GB). As for the OS, the Honor 8 Lite will run Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei's EMUI 5.0 user interface on top.

And finally, the smartphone will be available in four color options - Midnight Black, Streamer Gold, Sea Blue, and Pearl White.

