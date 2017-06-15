Honor and GoPro join hands right before Honor 8 Pro's launch in India

Huawei's subsidiary Honor has joined hands with GoPro to promote its upcoming smartphone Honor 8 Pro. The smartphone has dual camera which is also its major highlight. Honor 8 Pro smartphone units will have GoPro's Quik Mobile app pre-installed which will allow users to edit videos and pictures.



The picture gallery of Honor 8 Pro has a feature called "highlights" which will automatically select photos and videos for the app which then applies filters and effects to enhance them.

Huawei wishes to market Honor 8 Pro with its dual camera as the key highlight of the smartphone. GoPro, which is the world's leading action camera manufacturer, will benefit from the partnership as its Quik Mobile app will be pre-installed on Honor 8 Pro thus offering publicity to GoPro's app.

Honor 8 Pro is a successor to Huawei's Honor 8 and features a pair of 12MP sensors. Honor 8 Pro has been launched in selective markets including UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Switzerland.

Honor 8 Pro's dual camera uses one lens to capture picture in RGB and the other one in detailed monochrome.

Honor 8 Pro's rear camera has f/2.2 aperture and features laser auto-focus, LED flash, and is capable of 4K video recording. The front snapper is an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch QHD LTPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 960 octa-core processor.

Honor 8 Pro will be launched in India by the end of this month with an expected price tag of approximately INR39,000.