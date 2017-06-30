Honor Holly 3+ launched in India: Price, specifications and other features

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has just launched the successor to Holly 3 smartphone which was launched in October 2016.

Dubbed as Holly 3+ smartphone the new device bears great similarity to its predecessor in in terms of design and other features. However, this new model does come with a larger memory capacity and internal storage.

As for the pricing, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999 (MOP) and is available through offline channels across India. As for Holly 3, it is available on Amazon India.

That being said, let us now look at some of the key features and specifications of the new device.

Display, Processors, RAM and Storage Holly 3+ comes with a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. The handset is powered by a 1.2GHz Kirin 620 octa-core CPU which is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. As usual, the storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. Cameras, Battery and Software As for the optics, the device sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera along with f/2.0 aperture. Holly 3+ is backed by a 3100mAh battery and quite surprisingly the latest model continues to run on EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. At this point of time, Nougat would have been better. Other Features The smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot, Micro-USB, and Bluetooth v4.0. Sensors onboard the Honor Holly 3+ include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, and G-sensor. As for the dimensions, the Holly 3+ measures 154x77.1x8.45mm and weighs 168 grams.