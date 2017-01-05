Honor Launches Android 7.0 Nougat Beta Test Programme for Honor 5C

Honor which is a sub-brand of Chinese tech giant Huawei has recently launched the Android 7.0 Nougat beta test program for its Honor 5C smartphone.

The beta test program will allow the participants to identify bugs in Honor's own Android Nougat-based customized skin EMUI.

Honor 5C was launched last year and it came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and EMUI 4.1 skin on top. Well, it looks like the company is now upgrading Honor 5C to Android 7.0 Nougat.

SEE ALSO: Confirmed: BlackBerry Mercury Set to Launch at MWC 2017, Might Not Come to India

On the other hand, while the beta test program has been launched, it is in a preview stage and it also means that there maybe some features that would not be included. The preview version may not also be stable at this point, so users are recommended not to use the device as their regular smartphone.

As of now, the Honor 5C beta test program has been rolled out to the testers in two batches. The first batch will consist of just 50 testers in the first release, whereas the second batch will double the number of testers to 100. That being said, Honor has also mentioned that in order to be a participant of the program the Honor 5C device should bear the model number of NEM-L22, and users should have their devices in NEM-L22C675B140/ B151 version before applying for the program.

SEE ALSO: The Coolest VR Games for Android

If the users have the given serial numbers, then they can upgrade their Honor 5C device to Android 7.0 Nougat based Emotion UI 5.0. The new Nougat software will bring a number of interface tweaks and refreshes in the App drawer, Apps card, multiple account support, and contact QR codes sharing among others.

Furthermore, Honor has placed some more conditions to enter the beta program. In order to be eligible, the user should be an engaging member of the Honor India forum, and shouldn't be hesitant in sharing their personal details. You can find more details on the company's forum.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals