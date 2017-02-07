Honor V9 appears on TENNA, launch expected in MWC 2017

Honor V9 has once again made it to Chinese certification website- TENNA. The smartphone is none other than the successor to Honor V8 and was first surfaced online on January 31, 2017.

In its second appearance on the Chinese website, the smartphone seems to offer 4GB of RAM, whereas the previous sighting suggested a handset riding high on 6GB of RAM to support multitasking. Besides, it is now said that Huawei might showcase the smartphone during the Mobile World Congress 2017(MWC).

As far as specifications are concerned on TENNA, Honor V9 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display screen and 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants. The smartphone includes a 2.4GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor, dual SIM support, 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 128GB built-in storage and a microSD card slot.

Continuing Huawei's tradition, Honor V9 will feature a dual-lens camera setup at rear offering a 12MP primary camera paired with a 2MP secondary camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 3,900mAh battery unit.

For connectivity options and sensors, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, GPS, VoLTE, USB, Bluetooth, and Infrared.

Honor V9 is expected to run on Huawei's Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.0 skin installed on Google's Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box.

