Honor V9 to be launched globally as Honor 8 Pro on April 5

Huawei's sub-brand Honor announced the Honor V9 smartphone last month in China with a flagship-like design. The device was also released starting at 2599 yuan (approx. Rs. ) for the base version. Now, there are reports that the Honor V9 is prepping for its global debut.

Going by the latest information circulating on the web, the Honor V9 could be released in Europe with a different moniker. The device could be likely launched with the name Honor 8 Pro in Europe on April 5. Huawei is likely to have sent out out media invites for an event slated to happen on April 5 but there is no mention on what exactly the company might be announcing at the said date.

Despite the lack of clarity on the device, it is speculated that the V9 could be released as the Honor 8 Pro in black, blue, and gold color variants. The red variant is believed to be exclusive only to the Chinese market.

To remind you of the specs, the Honor V9 (also to be known as Honor 8 Pro) flaunts a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p LCD display and employs an in-house Kirin 960 SoC. This processor is coupled with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM as there are two variants of the phone. There is choice between 64GB and 128GB of storage capacity in the Honor phone. The device sports a dual-lens 12MP camera sensor at its back with 4K video recording, laser autofocus, LED flash and f/2.2 aperture, but it is not a Leica lens as seen in the recent flagships.

